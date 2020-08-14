EPC needs your help to prevent a death by euthanasia.

Executive Director, Euthanasia Prevention Coalition
This article provides basic information concerning the case of a man who was approved for MAiD (euthanasia), even though he is not seriously ill or suffering.
A few weeks ago, the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition received a call from a Canadian woman who was upset that her husband of 48 years had been approved for MAiD (euthanasia), even though he was not seriously ill or dying. Her husband has a chronic condition (COPD) and a few other health concerns that are not uncommon for an older man, but he is not seriously ill or dying. She is also concerned that her husband claims to have other health issues, which are common complaints for him, but in fact there is no proof that he has these conditions.
Her husband was approved for MAiD on first assessment, he was rejected for MAiD on a second assessment and then approved for MAiD on a third assessment.
When speaking to her she told me that her husband was scheduled to die by lethal injection (MAiD) that Monday. She spoke to the woman, who was arranging her husbands death and she stated that her husband did not legally qualify for MAiD and that she would take legal action against those who cause her husband's death. Her statement led to a decision to re-assess her husband for MAiD.
Euthanasia Prevention Coalition got involved.
EPC gave the woman contact information for a competent lawyer. The lawyer, Hugh Scher, agreed to represent the woman as she attempted to get an injunction to prevent the death of her husband. The legal proceedings were filed on July 31, 2020 and a temporary injunction was granted until a trial judge could decide the outcome. The trial occurred on August 7.
This is a precedent setting case.
No one has tried to get an injunction challenging a MAiD assessment. Canada's law provided no mechanism for challenging errors in assessments or MAiD approvals.
The request for an injunction was based on a recent assessment by a local physician, an affidavit from another physician who had known her husband for many years, and her affidavit. These affidavit's agree that her husband was not seriously ill and that he has "delusional" beliefs that he has medical conditions, that he in fact does not have.
The court did not grant the injunction.
Today we learned that the court rejected the injunction application. It is possible that this man will die by (MAiD) euthanasia in a few days.
The lawyer for the wife filed for an appeal of the decision on Friday and a hearing seeking leave for appeal has been set for August 26.
The Euthanasia Prevention Coalition needs your help.
This woman could not have carried out the legal proceedings and or file an appeal without the financial support of the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition. She stated that she loved her husband and that she wanted to launch a legal action to prevent her husband's wrongful death, but she could not do so without help.
EPC agreed to pay for the legal bills, but in turn, we need your financial support.
Thank you for considering EPC in this precedent setting case.
The husband must be competent.
Can you please tell me in which Province or Territory this case is taking place in?
Thank, you!
I will soon be writing more about the case. I am trying to honour the wishes of the wife because she has put her marriage of 48 years on the line.
